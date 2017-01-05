× Dean Richards’ twin will be back this summer!

Wendy and Frank are joined by their pal Dean Richards. They talk about movies like ‘Sing’, ‘Grandma’s Boy’, and ‘La La Land’, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Billy Joel, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘A Monster Calls’, and ‘Silence’.

