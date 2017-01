× Dan Fienberg: The Top TV Shows of 2016

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

After sharing reviews of The Mick and the One Day At A Time reboot, he and Nick Digilio delve into the best and worst TV of 2016! Plus the common theme many shows had and Golden Globe predictions!

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)