Bill and Wendy Full Show 01-05-17

With Bill off again today, Frank Fontana and Dean Richards fill in for him to co-host with Wendy. Guests include Carl Prouty, Dean Richards (yes, he was both a guest and a co-host), Ryan Burrow, and Susan Grant. Wendy and company discuss dressing nicely, movies, the Facebook torture video, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.