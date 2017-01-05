LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 03: The Kerastase Hair Coach Powered by Withings, the world's first smart hairbrush developed in collaboration with L'Oreal's Research and Innovation Technology Incubator, with accompanying mobile app that helps people better care for their hair, seen during a press event for CES 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and is expected to feature 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Behold, the smart hair brush that listens to your scalp, and other tech from CES 2017
ABC News Radio correspondent Alex Stone joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes from CES 2017 in Las Vegas with the scoop on the coolest tech coming out of the annual event, including a smart oven, smart hair brush, and ultra-thin televisions.
