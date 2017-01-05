× Behold, the smart hair brush that listens to your scalp, and other tech from CES 2017

ABC News Radio correspondent Alex Stone joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes from CES 2017 in Las Vegas with the scoop on the coolest tech coming out of the annual event, including a smart oven, smart hair brush, and ultra-thin televisions.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3265795/3265795_2017-01-05-200235.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

