Associated Bank Thought Leader | Chuck Garcia

Posted 6:55 AM, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 11:40AM, January 5, 2017
Chuck Garcia cx8t3xgweaaqmon-jpg-large

The new year of 2017 is upon us and there is a lot to look forward to in regards to banking.  Host, Steve Grzanich and Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management) at Associated Bank cover most of the recent happenings in the banking landscape.

Chuck Garcia is the Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management and with 30+ years of finance experience.  During this interview, Chuck takes a look at the importance of technology and consumer banking as they discuss the recent trends affecting the marketplace and delve into what the future holds for banking in 2017.