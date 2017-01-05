× Associated Bank Thought Leader | Chuck Garcia

The new year of 2017 is upon us and there is a lot to look forward to in regards to banking. Host, Steve Grzanich and Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management) at Associated Bank cover most of the recent happenings in the banking landscape.

Chuck Garcia is the Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management and with 30+ years of finance experience. During this interview, Chuck takes a look at the importance of technology and consumer banking as they discuss the recent trends affecting the marketplace and delve into what the future holds for banking in 2017.