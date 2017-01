× Abt Sales Rep, Carl Prouty: Opening day at CES 2017!

Wendy and Frank are joined by Carl Prouty live from the Consumer Electronics Show floor! They talk about this years TV trends (what’s an OLED?), Samsung’s new travel friendly laptop, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.