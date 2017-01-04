× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/4/17 | My Pillow Downgraded and Why January is the Most Popular Month for Divorce

It’s time for the Wintrust Business Lunch with Steve Bertrand! On today’s show Steve welcomes: Terry Savage (TerrySavage.com), Mike Lindell (CEO of MyPillow), Frank Sennett (Crain’s Chicago Business), Quentin Fottrell (News Editor and The Moneyologist for MarketWatch.com).

Steve begins the show talking with Terry Savage of TerrySavage.com about the recent shifts in the market – What will the forecast be for the new year? Listen in as Terry shares her expertise.

Then, on the heels of the recent report of the downgrade from an A+ rating to F – My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell joins us to discuss how this came to be and My Pillow plans to move forward.

Frank Sennett of Crain’s Chicago then joins us to chat about the recent happenings around the Chicago business arena — Finally, we welcome

