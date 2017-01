× Ubi Est Mea | Remembering Derek Dziak – Chicagoan filmmaker, actor, radio play host, musician and newlywed

Derek Dziak was a Chicagoan filmmaker, actor, radio play host, musician and newlywed. This week he passed away at the age of 33. Please consider donating to the GoFundMe for his widow.

