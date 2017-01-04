Top Five@5 (1/4/17): Megyn Kelly says goodbye to Fox, the Bears look forward, and more…

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Megyn Kelly attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 4th, 2016:

Megyn Kelly signs-off of Fox News for the last time, Whoopi goes after O’Reilly, an infamous Chicago woman gets another 15 mins of fame, James Corden pays tribute to George Michael, and Bears General Manager Ryan Pace looks ahead to next season.

