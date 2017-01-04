× Top Five@5 (1/4/17): Megyn Kelly says goodbye to Fox, the Bears look forward, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 4th, 2016:

Megyn Kelly signs-off of Fox News for the last time, Whoopi goes after O’Reilly, an infamous Chicago woman gets another 15 mins of fame, James Corden pays tribute to George Michael, and Bears General Manager Ryan Pace looks ahead to next season.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3264702/3264702_2017-01-04-194902.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

