× The Opening Bell Full Show 1-4-2017 | A Shift in the Automotive Industry and Creating a Total Wealth Makeover

This morning on The Opening Bell, Steve Grzanich talks with Dale Buss (Journalist for Forbes) about the recent happenings in the automotive industry including the Ford Company changing their plans to install a plant in Mexico to now keeping it in the US. What will this mean for the upcoming year? Then, Leanne Jacobs, author of “Beautiful Money: The 4-Week Total Wealth Makeover” joins the show to discuss how we can grow to understand our true worth and learn how to feel comfortable earning/organizing and discussing money. For more info visit: http://leannejacobs.com/. Lastly, WGN Radio’s own, Orion Samuelson chimed in with his commodities and agriculture update.