× The Most Uplifting Law of 2017

There are plenty of laws that are changing in 2017, but one caught Hannah Stanley’s eye. Hair dressers in the state of Illinois will now be mandated to receive an hour or sexual abuse & domestic violence awareness training to help become a resource to clients across the state. Hannah talked with the team who is spreading the word – Karen Gordon (VP of Cosmetologists Chicago & Owner of J. Gordon Salons) and Kristie Paskvan (Founder of Chicago Says No More).