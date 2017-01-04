× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-4-17

We have another stellar show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher about all the local political stories making news this week, our resident philosopher Al Gini makes a return visit to talk about New Year’s resolutions and the seven deadly sins, author Jason Diamond explains why he is searching for John Hughes and (on its new day for 2017) we end the program with another edition of “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio