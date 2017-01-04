× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-3-17

Happy New Year from The Download! We are excited to bring you another great year of shows! On tonight’s episode of The Download, we start off 2017 on a high note with a visit from political analysts Dave Lundy and Chris Robling to recap all of the political stories you missed over the holidays, playwright Brett Neveu talks about the world premiere of his show, “Her America” at the Greenhouse Theater Center, Doug Plank tells us if we have anything to look forward to after another dismal Bears season and we end the show with another terrific edition of “The Worst” with comedians Kristen Toomey and Reena Calm.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm on @WGNRadio