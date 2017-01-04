× The Carry Out 1-4-17: “Bears chairman George McCaskey said he was pleased with Ryan Pace and John Fox’s performance so I think we can all agree it was a successful season”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Julian Assange saying that the Russians did not give him DNC emails, President Obama holding a meeting to figure how to fight the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson parting ways with Exxon Mobil, Charles Manson looking like he’s going to die, Macy’s closing stores after an upsetting holiday shopping season, the Bulls taking on the Cavaliers, the Bears holding their final press conferences, the Hawks getting back on the ice tomorrow against Buffalo and scientists pinpointing where short radio bursts are originating from in a far away galaxy.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio