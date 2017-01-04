× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.04.16: A man and his inhaler

Steve Cochran was back in the saddle for his first show of 2017. It went pretty well thanks to the help of his inhaler. Blackhawks’ Brian Campbell joined us to discuss the Winter Classic. Dr. Kevin Most tries to convince us to reduce our salt intake. Dean Richards talks entertainment. Tim Stevens from CNET gives us a preview of the CES Show in Vegas (for you ‘techies’ out there). Ilyce Glink says stop spending money and Karen Conti checks in to dissect some of Illinois’ newest laws.