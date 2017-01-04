× Rhymefest talks about Chicago’s violence and freestyles about WGN

Grammy-winner and Academy Award-winning artist and Chicago native, Che “Rhymefest” Smith joins Roe Conn and Hannah Stanley (in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about what he sees as the biggest problems plaguing Chicago and what can be done to turn things around.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3264683/3264683_2017-01-04-193423.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

