× Political analyst Dave Lundy: “It is reckless to repeal Obamacare without a replacement in place”

Touché is back! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy return for another spirited discussion of all the national political stories that are making news this week. Tonight, Dave and Chris talk about the GOP pulling their plan to gut the independent ethics committee, Republicans beginning the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act and the appointments being made by President-elect Trump.

