Playwright Brett Neveu and the tireless pursuit of getting his work on stage

Prolific playwright Brett Neveu joins Justin to discuss the world premiere of his play, “Her America,” at the Greenhouse Theater Center. Brett talks about what drew him to write a solo piece rather than something for an ensemble, writing the play specifically for the great Kate Buddeke, where the story comes from, what we can expect from “Her America,” the challenges of writing a play for one character, when he decided to become a playwright, making the transition from acting to writing, the hustle needed to get his work on stage, why he decided to move from Chicago to Los Angeles, the similarities between writing for television and writing for theater and what keeps him working as an ensemble member of A Red Orchid Theatre.

