× O’B think the Bears should keep Cutler, Hoyer, and Barkley for next season

He puts the O’B in the ‘The Hamp and O’B Show with Koz,’ Ed O’Bradovich joins Roe Conn and Hannah Stanley (in for Anna Davlantes) to look back at the Chicago Bears’ terrible season and look forward to how this team rebounds.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3264697/3264697_2017-01-04-194637.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​