× NorthShore Cardiologist, Dr. Philip Krause: Can you die from a broken heart?

Wendy and Dane are joined on the phone by Dr. Philip Krause, Cardiologist at NorthShore University HealthSystem. With everyone still reeling from the tragic death of Carrie Fisher, then the almost immediate following death of her mother, Debbie Reynolds, they pose the question: can you die from a broken heart?

