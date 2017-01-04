CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Visitors look over paintings including Georges Seurat's A Sunday on La Grande Jatte (R) at the Art Institute of Chicago on September 17, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The museum, which draws around1.5 million visitors a year, has been named the best museum in the world by TripAdvisor. The museum has nearly 1 million square feet of exhibit space and 300,000 pieces of art in its permanent collection. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Free winter weekdays start next week at the Art Institute of Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Visitors look over paintings including Georges Seurat's A Sunday on La Grande Jatte (R) at the Art Institute of Chicago on September 17, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The museum, which draws around1.5 million visitors a year, has been named the best museum in the world by TripAdvisor. The museum has nearly 1 million square feet of exhibit space and 300,000 pieces of art in its permanent collection. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
DOWNTOWN — The holidays are over, but the Art Institute’s free winter weekdays are coming soon.
Illinois residents can enter the acclaimed art museum, 111 S. Michigan Ave., for free on weekdays from Jan. 9 through Feb. 16, a spokeswoman said. The deal applies during all hours of operation Monday through Friday.