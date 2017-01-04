× Free winter weekdays start next week at the Art Institute of Chicago

DOWNTOWN — The holidays are over, but the Art Institute’s free winter weekdays are coming soon.

Illinois residents can enter the acclaimed art museum, 111 S. Michigan Ave., for free on weekdays from Jan. 9 through Feb. 16, a spokeswoman said. The deal applies during all hours of operation Monday through Friday.

