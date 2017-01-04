Ex-CIA Bob Baer has never seen anything like President-elect Trump shunning the U.S. intelligence community

MCLEAN, VA - FEBRUARY 19: A man walks across the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at the lobby of the Original Headquarters Building at the CIA headquarters February 19, 2009 in McLean, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MCLEAN, VA - FEBRUARY 19: A man walks across the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at the lobby of the Original Headquarters Building at the CIA headquarters February 19, 2009 in McLean, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former CIA agent stationed in Syria and the inspiration for the film “Syriana,” Bob Baer joins Roe Conn and Hannah Stanley (in for Anna Davlantes) to assess President-elect Trump’s assertion that the U.S. intelligence community is wrong about Russian meddling in last year’s election.

