× Ex-CIA Bob Baer has never seen anything like President-elect Trump shunning the U.S. intelligence community

Former CIA agent stationed in Syria and the inspiration for the film “Syriana,” Bob Baer joins Roe Conn and Hannah Stanley (in for Anna Davlantes) to assess President-elect Trump’s assertion that the U.S. intelligence community is wrong about Russian meddling in last year’s election.

