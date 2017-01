× Esmeralda Leon’s ‘Whole 30’ Challenge + 5 Eating Habits For 2017

If you hadn’t heard our own Esmeralda Leon is doing the “Whole 30” challenge where she will be skipping foods and drinks with sugar, dairy and more for an entire month. Nick Digilio and listeners talk about that and this list of 5 eating habits to stick with in 2017.

