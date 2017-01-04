× Doug Plank: “I think this was the worst season in Chicago Bears history”

Former Chicago Bears great Doug Plank joins Justin to recap the dismal Bears season and to talk about what the team needs to do to be competitive next season. Doug talks about what we can expect from Ryan Pace and John Fox’s end-of-year press conference tomorrow, what the team should do about the QB position, the vaunted Chicago Bears defense not showing up in December, what are the most important needs moving forward and if he thinks the team is just a couple of pieces away from making the playoffs.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio