Bill and Wendy Full Show 01-04-17

With Bill off today, Dane Neal co-hosts with Wendy. Guests include Leslie Shore, Carl Prouty, Adam Hoge, and Dr. Philip Krause. Wendy and Dane talk exploding eggs, social media bullying, the Consumer Electronics Show, the state of the Chicago Bears, heart health, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.