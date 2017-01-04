× Author Jason Diamond: “John Hughes films saved me”

Author and journalist Jason Diamond joins Justin to discuss his new book, “Searching for John Hughes: Or Everything I Needed to Know About Life I Learned from Watching ’80’s Movies.” Jason talks about the journey it took for him to write this memoir, what drew him to the films of John Hughes, how the movies provided an escape for him, how he originally wanted to write a John Hughes biography and what John Hughes means to him now.

