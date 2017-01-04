CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 16: Head coach John Fox of the Chicago Bears reacts during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Soldier Field on October 16, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Jaguars defeated the Bears 17-16. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Adam Hoge recaps the Bears’ end of season press conference
Wendy and Dane are joined by Bears insider Adam Hoge to recap today’s end of season press conference. They cover the future of the team and Jay Cutler, John Fox and his support in the locker room, and more.
