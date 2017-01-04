× Adam Hoge recaps the Bears’ end of season press conference

Wendy and Dane are joined by Bears insider Adam Hoge to recap today’s end of season press conference. They cover the future of the team and Jay Cutler, John Fox and his support in the locker room, and more.

