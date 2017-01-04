× Abt Sales Rep, Carl Prouty: CES 2017

Wendy and Dane are joined on the phone by Abt sales rep, Carl Prouty, live from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. They talk about the growing popularity of drones (and all of the rules and regulations that follow them), the ever improving television sets, heated shoes, and more.

