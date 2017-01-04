A screenshot of Barney The Dinosaur from the Barney and Friends Theme Song (youtube) × 25 Things Turning 25 in 2017 A screenshot of Barney The Dinosaur from the Barney and Friends Theme Song (youtube) Nick Digilio and listeners discuss this list of 25 things turning 25 in 2017. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3263879/3263879_2017-01-04-063319.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3771.mp3 To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)