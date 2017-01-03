× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/3/17 | Social Media Trends for 2017, Ronda Rousey’s Impact on Women in Business and Jon Najarian’s Stock Tip of the Day!

It’s time for the Wintrust Business Lunch with Jon Hansen! On today’s show Jon welcomes: Jon Najarian (Najarian Family Offices), Andrew Herrmann (DNAinfo), Suzanne Muchin (BigPayoff on WGNPlus.com), and Todd Grossman (CEO of Talkwalker).

Jon begins the show talking with Jon Najarian about the latest market trends as well as offering Jon’s Stock Tip of the Day!

Then, Andrew Herrmann from DNAinfo stops by to discuss a student from Whitney Young whose skills didn’t allow him to make his High School basketball team so, decided to transition to the manager of the girls team. Nevertheless, he was able to turn this around to a lucrative career in fashion. They also take a look into the new businesses that have made their mark in the city of Chicago.

Suzanne Muchin of the Big Payoff joins the show to take a look at what’s been going on with the latest news regarding Meghan Kelly as well as the latest political landscape that woman have laid out over the past year.

Finally, we welcome Todd Grossman (CEO of Talkwalker) to delve into the latest social media trends that are lighting the internet on fire at the moment…Will Facebook start combating fake news? Listen in as Todd shares his expertise!

