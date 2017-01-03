CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 17: Police investigate the scene of a quadruple homicide on the city's Southside on December 17, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Three people were found shot to death inside a home in the Fernwood neighborhood, another 2 were found shot outside the home, one of those deceased. Chicago has had more than 750 homicides in 2016. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Why the answer to Chicago’s violence problem is more complex than just adding more cops
Retired Chicago Internal Affairs investigator “Sgt. Pete” joins Matt Bubala and Judy Pielach (in for Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes) to talk about how stop-and-frisk might help Chicago overcome a record year for murders and what the officers on the street are dealing with in the wake of multiple scandals.
