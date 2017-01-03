× Why the answer to Chicago’s violence problem is more complex than just adding more cops

Retired Chicago Internal Affairs investigator “Sgt. Pete” joins Matt Bubala and Judy Pielach (in for Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes) to talk about how stop-and-frisk might help Chicago overcome a record year for murders and what the officers on the street are dealing with in the wake of multiple scandals.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3263597/3263597_2017-01-03-190337.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

