ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 31: Troy Murray #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks controls the puck against Dallas Drake #10 of the St. Louis Blues during the 2017 NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game at Busch Stadium on December 31, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Tuesdays with Troy (1/3/17): Troy Murray talks about his recovery from the Alumni Game
Blackhawks’ color analyst, former center Troy Murray, joins Matt Bubala and Judy Pielach (in for Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes) to talk about his experience during the Alumni Game in St. Louis and what he thinks the Blackhawks need to focus on for the rest of the season.
