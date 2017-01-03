× Tuesdays with Troy (1/3/17): Troy Murray talks about his recovery from the Alumni Game

Blackhawks’ color analyst, former center Troy Murray, joins Matt Bubala and Judy Pielach (in for Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes) to talk about his experience during the Alumni Game in St. Louis and what he thinks the Blackhawks need to focus on for the rest of the season.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3263601/3263601_2017-01-03-190701.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

