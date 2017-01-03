Top Five@5 (1/3/17): The Arnold is back, so is Rep. Paul Ryan, and more…

Posted 8:30 PM, January 3, 2017, by
Arnold Schwarzenegger attends "The New Celebrity Apprentice" Q & A and Red Carpet Event At Universal Studio, Universal City, California, on December 9, 2016. ( RICHARD SHOTWELL/AFP/Getty Images)

Arnold Schwarzenegger attends "The New Celebrity Apprentice" Q & A and Red Carpet Event At Universal Studio, Universal City, California, on December 9, 2016. ( RICHARD SHOTWELL/AFP/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017:

Rep. Paul Ryan is Speaker of the House once again, residents in Logan Square have a bone to pick with their landlord, a heartwarming story of the late George Michael comes to light, Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new catchphrase for “Celebrity Apprentice,” and Bob Costas introduces Nelly.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​