Top Five@5 (1/3/17): The Arnold is back, so is Rep. Paul Ryan, and more…
Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017:
Rep. Paul Ryan is Speaker of the House once again, residents in Logan Square have a bone to pick with their landlord, a heartwarming story of the late George Michael comes to light, Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new catchphrase for “Celebrity Apprentice,” and Bob Costas introduces Nelly.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720