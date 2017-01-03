× The statehouse may not have passed a budget in 2016, but they passed 190 new laws…

The Chicago Tribune’s state government and political reporter in Springfield Monique Garcia join Matt Bubala and Judy Pielach (in for Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes) with a look at Illinois’ 190 new laws taking effect in 2017 and the future of the budget impasse in Springfield.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​