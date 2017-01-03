Springfield, UNITED STATES: A member of the Obama Exploratory Committee waves his hands from the stage in front of the Old State Capitol where Senator Barack Obama, D-IL, is expected to make a formal announcement regarding his presidential bid 09 February 2007 in Springfield, Illinois. Obama will make his announcement 10 February. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
The statehouse may not have passed a budget in 2016, but they passed 190 new laws…
Springfield, UNITED STATES: A member of the Obama Exploratory Committee waves his hands from the stage in front of the Old State Capitol where Senator Barack Obama, D-IL, is expected to make a formal announcement regarding his presidential bid 09 February 2007 in Springfield, Illinois. Obama will make his announcement 10 February. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
The Chicago Tribune’s state government and political reporter in Springfield Monique Garcia join Matt Bubala and Judy Pielach (in for Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes) with a look at Illinois’ 190 new laws taking effect in 2017 and the future of the budget impasse in Springfield.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!