The Opening Bell Full Show 1-3-2017: How to Stay Fulfilled in the Workplace and Reset for the New Year!

This morning on The Opening Bell, Steve Grzanich welcomes in the new year with a look at the latest news and happenings in the world-wide market place and economy. We welcome in Dr. William Schiemann (CEO of Metrus Group and author of the new book, “Fulfilled! Critical Choices – Work, Home, Life”) to discuss how to stay fulfilled with your job through the holidays and beyond. They discuss positive and constructive ways to ‘reset’ for the new year. Lastly, WGN Radio’s own, Orion Samuelson chimed in with his commodities and agriculture update.