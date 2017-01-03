× The Carry Out 1-3-17: “The Bears put a cap on their worst season in history and this is a franchise that used to play with leather helmets”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Donald Trump taking to Twitter to criticize the GOP’s plan to gut the independent ethics committee, the Senate starting the process to repeal Obamacare, Joe Scarborough denying he was partying with Donald Trump, the Clinton’s attending Trump’s inauguration, President Obama coming to Chicago to deliver his farewell address, former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy blaming “Black Lives Matter” for a surge in murders, a new organ being discovered in the stomach, the Bears ending their ugly season, Jimmy Butler scoring 52 points, the Blackhawks losing to the Blues in the Winter Classic and Mariah Carey bombing on New Year’s Eve.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio