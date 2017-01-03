× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.03.17: Still Steve-less in ’17

Steve Cochran is out sick. Dave Eanet is out sick too! What is going on here??? Thankfully, Pete McMurray and Andy Masur were available to step in and Andrea kept them both in line. Nick Digilio talks box office, Todd Fuhrman discusses the Packers in the playoffs and Dean Richards converses about Liberace. We celebrated the end of the Bears season with Adam Hoge and Andrea Metcalf tells us how to get healthy without trying too hard. Crazy morning!

