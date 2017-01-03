× Skip Griparis and Bill have a lot of history!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by musician, comedian, actor, impressionist, softball player, and more, Skip Griparis. He joins the show to talk about his relationship with Bill, his upcoming performance in Naperville this Saturday, and even shares a few songs!

