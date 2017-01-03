× Scott Stantis Full Show (1/2/17): Physical therapy, the Illinois budget mess and the Chicago night sky

Scott Stantis (in for Patti Vasquez) and Janien Fadich talk with physical therapist Ryan Fadich of Athletico about his career path and some common ailments, along with calls and texts about your aches and pains; Diana Rickert of the Illinois Policy Institute joins the show to talk about the exodus out of Illinois, the constant budget struggle in Springfield, and the state’s massive pension obligations; Audrey Fischer of the Chicago Astronomical Society discusses the plans for new blue lights around the city that will lead to more light pollution in the night sky, and more.

