× Saturday Night Special bids 2016 adieu with Amy Guth and Dr. John Duffy

On this episode of Saturday Night Special, Amy Guth is joined in studio by our all-star guest co-host, Dr. John Duffy. The episode looks back on the first year of the program, with highlights complied by Amy and producer Rachel Woodall. Also on the program:

Ryan Burrough goes through the top news stories of 2016

David Miranda stops by the studio before co-hosting Chi-town Rising

Sam Pantayonivitch gives us his top sports stories of 2016

Griffin Fillipitch goes through his favorite films of the year

and Rex Huppke gives his 2017 predictions.