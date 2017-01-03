× Professional poker player Mike Sexton: ‘Life’s a Gamble’

Mike Sexton is a New York Times best-selling author, a professional poker player for over 35 years, and a commentator on the World Poker Tour (WPT) for 15 years. He joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to talk about the principles from poker that can be applied to everyday life, which is highlighted in his new book, ‘Life’s a Gamble’.

