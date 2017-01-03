× Podcast Extravaganza: the Blockbusters, the Hidden Gems, and the Best Listens for 2017

On this edition of Artistic License: host Rachel Woodall reflects on her love affair with podcasts, our diverse panel of podcast enthusiasts gives their show recommendations, we share the results of listener polls about genre, and Rachel reveals her top 6 podcasts of 2016.

Featured Voices: Christy Rhodes, Carlos Archila, Chad Ellis, Dani Ortiz

Featured Episodes of Artistic License: Stuff You Should Know ; Gilmore Guys

Featured Podcast Episodes:

This American Life- “Break Up”

Wiretap- “A Better You”

Stuff You Should Know- “Colors”

GE Podcast Theater- “Introduction to The Message” and “Introduction to Life After”

Also Featured: Reveal; Gilmore Guys; Doughboys; More Perfect

