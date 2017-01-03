× Jon Abt: CES 2017 preview!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Jon Abt, CEO of Abt Electronics in Glenview and Abt.com. They talk about all the great technology that will be featured at this years Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, including 4k and 3d televisions, some great smart appliances, ‘connected home’, Samsung’s role this year, and much more.

