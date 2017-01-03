Scott Kitun talks with Amanda Lannert, the CEO of Jellyvision, about helping people manage their financial well being, growing and scaling without sucking, and how people can be more honest with a robot than a human.
Jellyvision – “Humans can be more honest with a robot”
-
The Feed: Election, Robot Overlords and Veterans
-
Hoge: With ‘No Quit In His Eyes,’ John Fox, Bears Eye Better 2017
-
The Opening Bell 10-24-16: Illinois Is The New Business Promise Land
-
Hoge: Bears Don’t Need A Shake-Up, They Need Patience
-
Top Five@5 (10/10/16): Paul McCartney rocks out, Charlie Rose gets technical, and more…
-
-
Matt Bubala Show: 10/8/16
-
Cubs World Series Celebration Ranks as 7th Largest Gathering in Human History
-
Gretchen Rubin: Happiness and Habits
-
Telestream’s Tom Prehn discusses ‘Wirecast 7’
-
Thomas Jefferson – “We are all Americans”
-
-
Thomas Jefferson’s coping mechanisms to political polarization
-
The Associated Bank Thought Leader – Chuck Garcia
-
Senator Bernie Sanders: “There are millions of people in this country who are hurting, and are hurting badly”