Jellyvision – “Humans can be more honest with a robot”

Posted 5:16 PM, January 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:13PM, January 3, 2017

Scott Kitun talks with Amanda Lannert, the CEO of Jellyvision, about helping people manage their financial well being, growing and scaling without sucking, and how people can be more honest with a robot than a human.