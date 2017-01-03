× Chefs John Hogan and Tony Mantuano share Chicago culinary history

Acclaimed and award-winning chefs Tony Mantuano and John Hogan join Dane Neal to talk about the early culinary scene in Chicago; they share their mutual childhood affinity for food and cooking, training and travels through Europe and to Chicago to create amazing meals (and serious food history) along the way. Chef Mantuano talks about the global reach of Spiaggia and the vital international work of the State Department’s Diplomatic Chef Corps, and they both share the excitement around the food and unique atmosphere at their newest spot River Roast (315 N. LaSalle).