× Bill and Wendy Full Show 01-03-17

Happy New Year! Today’s guests on the Bill and Wendy Show include Jon Abt, Mike Sexton, and Skip Griparis. Bill and Wendy talk about their holiday break, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, poker and gambling, music, and much more.

