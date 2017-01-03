A new video game takes on Chicago’s violence in unique way

A scene from the game "We Are Chicago" (Culture Shock Games)

Michael Block is the lead programmer on a first-person “empathy game” called “We Are Chicago.” Block’s vision for the game is a far cry from the “shoot ’em up” video games that sell millions worldwide, this game tries to put the player in the shoes of a teen facing the pressure of gangs and drugs on Chicago’s violent streets. Michael joins Matt Bubala and Judy Pielach (in for Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes) to talk about his endeavor and what inspired him to take on this unique project.

