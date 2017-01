× WGN Radio Theatre #142: The Adventures Of Sam Spade, The Aldrich Family, and Crime Classics

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre, January 1, 2017. Tonight, we present “The Adventures Of Sam Spade, Detective: The Bow Wow Caper” (November 9, 1947), “The Aldrich Family” (September 21, 1952), and “Crime Classics:The Terrible Deed Of John White Webster and His Crime That Shocked the Nation” (July 13, 1953).