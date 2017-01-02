MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 1: Jerick McKinnon #21 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a 10 yard touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears on January 1, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (1/1/17): Full Bears/Vikings Postgame and 2016 Season Reaction
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 1: Jerick McKinnon #21 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a 10 yard touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears on January 1, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 38-10 woodshedding at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings to cap off their 2016 season. The Bears end up at 3-13 on the year, their worst record since the schedule expanded to 16 games in 1977.