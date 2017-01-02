× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (1/1/17): Full Bears/Vikings Postgame and 2016 Season Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 38-10 woodshedding at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings to cap off their 2016 season. The Bears end up at 3-13 on the year, their worst record since the schedule expanded to 16 games in 1977.