Hannah Stanley Full Show 1/2/17: New Year’s Eve Countdown show wackiness, how to spot fake news

Hannah Stanley chats with New York Post entertainment reporter Johnny Oleksinki about grieving celebrity deaths on social media, the cringe-worthy Mariah Carey performance, #DrunkDonLemon, and more.  Esmeralda shares her new year, new you Whole 30.  Let’s all make a resolution to not share fake news and television news producer Michael Geheren shares tips on what to look for before you share that story online.